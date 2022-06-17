Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) With protests against the Centre's new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment of defence personnel turning violent in several parts of the country, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday said the stir indicates the unemployment problem in the country.

Also Read | Poco F4 5G Global Launch Set for June 23, 2022; Check Details Here.

"The violent protests against #AgniveerScheme is an eye-opener & acute indicator of the magnitude of unemployment crisis in the country

Also Read | Delhi Man Recklessly Drives SUV on Goa’s Anjuna Beach, Arrested (Watch Video).

Pehle Desh ke Kisan Ke Saath ??????? Aur Ab Desh ke Jawan Ke Saath ???????

From One Rank - One Pension to proposed No Rank - No Pension!," Rama Rao, known as KTR, tweeted.

The Ministry of Defence had on Tuesday unveiled the Agnipath scheme which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. Under the scheme, young persons will be provided an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as "Agniveer" for a period of four years, including training period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)