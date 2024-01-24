New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The anti-corruption branch of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi registered a case against an IAS officer for allegedly "pressuring his subordinate officer to collect more money" from retail liquor vendors as seen in a purported video clip, a top police official said on Wednesday.

Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police and Head of the Anti-Corruption Branch, said that the case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Amarnath Talwade, IAS.

"The officer was heard pressurising his subordinate officer to collect more money from retail liquor vendors and asking for higher share of booty, in a purported audio clip," Verma said.

The present matter dates back to 2015-16, when Talwade was posted as Sr GM on January 12, 2015, and remained posted there up to April 29, 2016.

The officials said that the FSL examination established the authenticity of the audio clip.

A complaint dated March 21, 2023, filed by a resident of NOIDA, was received in the Directorate of Vigilance (DoV), GNCT of Delhi, along with a pen drive containing an audio clip of a conversation between an IAS officer and an inspector regarding the sharing of booty, they said.

"During the preliminary inquiry taken up by the DoV, it was revealed that the alleged conversation was between Amarnath Talwade, the then Senior General Manager, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd and his subordinate officer PK Shahi, the then Manager DSCSC Ltd. (now retired)," the official added.

"The alleged conversation apparently centred on the senior officer exerting pressure on his subordinate to collect more money from retail liquor vendors and demanding 30 percent of the total collection with the indirect threat of his transfer. In the purported audio clip, the senior officer also admits to receiving Rs 5 lakh from Shahi," the official said.

"Sensing the gravity of the matter, the alleged audio clip was sent to FSL, Rohini, for a forensic examination," the official said.

The FSL has concluded the examination of the audio "as authentic and undoctored," he added.

Accordingly, the Anti-Corruption Branch, GNCT of Delhi, has registered a case vide FIR No. 3/2024 u/s 13(2) of the POC Act dated January 24. (ANI)

