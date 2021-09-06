Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday said its officers were made to wait for three hours at separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani's home when they went there for his burial after his death, and that the family resorted to anti-national activities "probably under pressure from Pakistan and miscreants".

Refuting rumours allegedly being floated from across the border, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also released four videos through its twitter handle to show that 91-year-old Geelani was laid to rest as per the rituals in the intervening night of September 1 and 2.

"After the death of SAS Geelani, IGP Kashmir Shri Vijay Kumar met both of his sons at their residence at 11pm, condoled them and requested for burial in the night for the larger interest of the general public due to potential major L&O (law and order) situations. Both agreed and asked to wait for two hours until relatives reached," the police said on its Twitter handle.

The IGP Kashmir personally spoke to a few relatives and assured them of safe passage, it said.

"However, 3 hrs later probably under the pressure from Pakistan and miscreants they behaved differently and started resorting to anti-national activities including wrapping dead body in Pakistani flag, making loud sloganeering in favour of Pakistan and instigating neighbours to come out," the police said.

It said that after persuasion the relatives brought the body to the graveyard and performed all rituals "with due respect in presence of members of Intizamia Committee and local Imam".

"The refusal of both his sons to come to the graveyard indicated their loyalty to the Pakistani agenda rather than their love and respect for their departed father," it added.

The sons had later offered Fathia (prayers offered at the funeral) at 11 AM on September 2.

The J&K police has already filed a case under the stringent UAPA over the draping of Geelani's body in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of anti-national slogans at his home.

