Amaravati, Aug 19 (PTI) Two workers were killed and at least nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a sugar refinery in Vakalapudi near Kakinada city of Andhra Pradesh on Friday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an electrical short circuit probably triggered the blaze at the conveyor belt in the packing unit, police said.

While one worker was killed on the spot, another succumbed in the hospital. Among the nine injured workers, the condition of one was said to be critical and he was admitted to a private hospital in Kakinada for treatment.

The other injured persons were being treated in different hospitals in the city, police said.

Kakinada Rural MLA K Kannababu and district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu visited the sugar plant and supervised the rescue operation.

Fire Services personnel inspected the factory.

