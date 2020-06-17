India News | AP Legislative Assembly Pays Tribute to Soldiers Martyred in Ladakh Face-off

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This House pays glorious tributes, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, to the 20 brave soldiers who became martyrs fighting at the Galwan Valley faceoff to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Andhra Pradesh joins the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of the martyrs."

Reddy added: "The bravery of Colonel Santhosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet in the neighbouring State, will be remembered for a long time to come. We pray that the martyrs rest in peace."

The house also observed silence as a mark of respect to the brave hearts.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

