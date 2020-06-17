Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | AP Legislative Assembly Pays Tribute to Soldiers Martyred in Ladakh Face-off

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:31 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | AP Legislative Assembly Pays Tribute to Soldiers Martyred in Ladakh Face-off

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Wednesday moved a resolution to pay tribute to the 20 Army personnel including a Colonel, who lost their lives in the violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley area of Ladakh on June 15.

Moving the resolution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "This House pays glorious tributes, on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, to the 20 brave soldiers who became martyrs fighting at the Galwan Valley faceoff to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Andhra Pradesh joins the nation in expressing deep sorrow to the family members of the martyrs."

Also Read | Four Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Critically Injured in Violent Face-Off With Chinese Troops, Are Stable, Army Sources: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Reddy added: "The bravery of Colonel Santhosh Babu, who hails from Suryapet in the neighbouring State, will be remembered for a long time to come. We pray that the martyrs rest in peace."

The house also observed silence as a mark of respect to the brave hearts.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

The violent clash started on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India had said on Tuesday.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off, government sources had revealed and added that the casualty numbers could rise.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed, sources confirmed to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement