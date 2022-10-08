Amaravati, Oct 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man killed a young woman in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday by allegedly slitting her throat as she spurned his proposal.

Locals apprehended the assailant on the spot and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took a serious view of the incident and directed the police to take stringent action against the culprit.

He directed the police to complete the investigation in a speedy manner and file the charge sheet.

Police said G V Suryanarayana (25) had stalked Devaki (22), claiming he loved her. Both lived in Kurada village of the district with their respective grandparents.

Recently, Suryanarayana was warned by village elders and others after his advances towards her.

On Saturday, he waylaid her near Kakinada while she was going on her two-wheeler to Kurada.

He slit her throat with a knife and left her bleeding on the road. Passersby who noticed this, immediately called the ambulance but by the time it reached, she succumbed.

The locals tied Suryanarayana to a tree and beat him before handing him over to the police.

He was taken to the Pedapudi police station, where police found he was also carrying an acid bottle.

Investigation into the case is on, police said.

