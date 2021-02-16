Motihari, Feb 16 (PTI) The first centrally funded applique training centre in Bihar has been set up inside the central prison here, an official said.

Jail superintendent Vidhu Kumar said the training centre, which is funded by the Union Textiles ministry, was inaugurated by Commissioner Manish Kumar on Monday.

The occasion was also marked by an exhibition of several artefacts of glass, jute and other material, produced by inmates which was perused by the Commissioner, District Magistrate Shirshat Kapil Ashok and other officials of the East Champaran district headquartered here.

Mementoes were also given away during the function to prisoners who learned to read and write benefiting from the national literacy mission.

"We are glad that Motihari, where Mahatma Gandhi had launched his Champaran Satyagrah, has been chosen for the centrally funded project. Inmates of this jail have always been encouraged to take up fine arts like music and painting as a means to spiritual redemption. The applique training centre will provide a boost to such endeavours", said the jail superintendent.

