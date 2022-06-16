Ranchi, Jun 16 (PTI) Hundreds of Army aspirants took to the streets of Ranchi on Thursday in protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term contractual employment in the defence forces as soldiers.

Defying the prohibitory order imposed in some areas here following a violent protest on June 10, the armed forces aspirants who came from different parts of the state, assembled at the Army recruitment office on Main Road and shouted slogans demanding a rollback of the decision.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested for Stalking, Sending Obscene Messages to Over 200 Women.

However, police officers arrived at the spot and persuaded the youngsters to withdraw their protest from the spot.

After police persuasion, the job aspirants moved towards Ranchi railway station.

Also Read | Pakistan Continuously Tries To Disturb Peace in India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) stopped the protestors from entering the railway station and they were not allowed to demonstrate.

An aspirant told media persons, “I had cleared my medical and physical tests for Army recruitment two years ago and was waiting for the written examination, which was pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we are being told that all examinations will be conducted under the new scheme. It means, we lost two valuable years.”

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. People to be selected under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Another protestor said, “After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the armed forces. If I am not retained, where will I find another job? It might destroy my future.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)