New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane on Monday visited the Ambala-based Kharga Corps and reviewed the operational preparedness of the formation.

The II Corps, popularly known as Kharga Corps, is one of the potent formations of the Indian Army that has significant offensive capabilities and it is mandated to deal with any eventuality in case of any military conflict with Pakistan.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #KhargaCorps & reviewed the operational preparedness. #COAS also addressed & interacted with troops & complimented them for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty," the Army tweeted.

The Chief of Army Staff also visited the Ambala Air Force station.

Gen Naravane's visit to the Kharga Corps came two days after he paid a visit to eastern Ladakh where he took stock of India's military preparedness.

