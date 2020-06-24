Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 24 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday and reviewed the operational preparedness in the Sector.

He was accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command and Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps, read a statement.

The Army Chief was briefed by General Officer Commanding, Trishul Division about the prevailing situation and operational preparedness in Eastern Ladakh. He interacted with troops deployed in the Sector and complimented them for their steadfastness and high morale.

Later, General Naravane accompanied by Lieutenant General YK Joshi visited Headquarters of Fire and Fury Corps, where he was briefed by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the statement added. (ANI)

