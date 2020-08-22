New Delhi [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Amid continuing border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh, the top brass of the Indian Army met here for two days to discuss the ongoing situation along the northern borders.

"A meeting of the Army Commanders was conducted on August 20-21 to review the security situation and operational preparedness on both the Northern and Western Fronts," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Interestingly, this was not the regular Army Commanders Conference held twice every year.

During the meeting, the Army Chief was briefed about the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by his commanders.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday held a security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three services chiefs.

According to sources, the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and other areas also came up for discussion. (ANI)

