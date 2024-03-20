Ayodhya (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) Expecting the biggest-ever inflow of devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami festival, the Uttar Pradesh government and Ayodhya district administration have started making arrangements to cater to the expected rush of devotees.

It will be the first occasion of the festival after construction of the temple.

Ram Navami, the festival to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram, will be celebrated on April 17, the ninth day of the shukla paksha in the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar.

Coordination meetings are being held between the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and the district administration focusing on the challenges of controlling and serving the pilgrims, who will start arriving in Ayodhya three days before the festival and will stay here for two to three days after the festival.

According to officials, they are working to ensure the safety, service and comfort of the devotees during Ram Navami festival.

"The points on which the administration is working include how to manage the actual numbers of the inflow of expected devotees, maintaining the unhurdled and safe entry and exit at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," an official said adding that the trust is considering to have multiple entry and exit points for devotees at the temple to avoid any stampede kind of situation.

Arrangements for round the clock availability of medical facilities and medical emergencies by keeping extra beds available at government health institutions and also at private hospitals have been made, Anil Mishra, a trustee of the Ram temple trust, said adding that a huge crowd is expected in Ayodhya before and after Ram Navami.

"A plan is being prepared after brainstorming on all the issues ranging from security arrangements to providing easy darshan to the devotees and ensuring that they do not face any kind of problem," he said.

He said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself is monitoring every aspect of the arrangements and at the same time, the trust is also planning for the best possible management for all the visitors.

Celebrations of Ram Navami will begin with a prayer to the Sun early in the morning. In the midday, when Lord Ram is believed to have been born, a special prayer will be performed, a trust member said.

People will sing devotional songs in praise of Lord Ram and rock his images in a cradle to celebrate his birth. Rathyatras or chariot processions of Lord Ram, his wife Sita, brother Lakshman and Lord Hanuman will be organised from many temples, he said, adding that people will gather in large numbers on the banks of the sacred river Sarayu for a holy dip.

