Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) As the stand-off between technicians and producers of some new and upcoming Bengali soaps over wage allocation and other issues continued here on Tuesday, a forum of artistes here urged all stakeholders to immediately resolve the matter in the interest of over 1,000 people associated with the industry.

Actor Shantilal Mukherjee, who is the joint secretary of West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum, said in a statement that many will have to go without food if the shoot for the serials does not begin immediately.

"Shootings had started mid-June... bringing smiles on the faces of countless artistes and technicians, but the sudden halt has tossed them into an uncertain situation. We urge all stakeholders to resume shoot for the mega soaps at the earliest," the forum's office bearer said.

Shooting came to a halt on Monday as the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India (FCTWEI) insisted that they would get to work only after an agreement with details of their wages and the total strength permitted on the floor is inked with the TV producers.

Swarup Biswas, the chairman of the federation, told PTI that "work on the sets of some new serials have stopped" as guidelines over technician wages among other relevant issues are yet to be framed.

A meeting will soon be convened, where all stakeholders will discuss matters of concern and an agreement will be duly signed.

The technicians are expected to join work shortly after, he added.

