Itanagar, Dec 15 (PTI) A civil-military trekking expedition to promote border tourism under the Vibrant Village Programme was held in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, an official said.

The trek was organised also to strengthen the camaraderie between civilians and military and to showcase the beauty of Arunachal Pradesh, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

In all, a 16-member team led by experienced mountaineers from the Indian Mountaineering Federation and army personnel undertook a challenging 40-km trek through the Eastern Himalayas over four days, navigating altitudes between 9,000 to 15,000 feet.

The route included dense forests, rugged terrains, and steep mountain slopes providing an adventurous experience. The trekking ended at Zemithang in Tawang district on Sunday.

The official said the army personnel ensured the safety of the trekkers by offering expert guidance and shared high-altitude survival techniques.

A civilian trekker, Ritesh said, "It was a lifetime experience to explore the unexplored beauty of Arunachal Pradesh alongside Indian Army personnel. I would love to participate in future expeditions in this area."

The official said the successful expedition is expected to inspire more such initiatives.

"It will not only foster a spirit of cooperation between the armed force and civilians but also highlight the strategic and cultural significance of India's border villages," Lt Col Rawat said.

The endeavour is an important step towards integrating remote communities into the national mainstream, reinforcing national security and showcasing the untapped potential of border tourism, he added.

