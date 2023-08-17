Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) The department of cardiology at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near here has successfully performed the first Coronary Angioplasty (Radial) Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) procedure in the state on Wednesday, a hospital official said.

Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji, associate professor of cardiology, and Dr Tony Ete, assistant professor, spearheaded the medical team that achieved the milestone.

The department's cath lab staff, including nurses and technicians, played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the procedure, the official said, adding the lab was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 13.

"Words cannot adequately capture the immense joy we feel. This achievement is the culmination of years of dedicated effort and represents a significant step forward in medical science in Arunachal Pradesh," the doctor duo said.

They also thanked Khandu, health minister Alo Libang, TRIHMS director Dr Moji Jini and other individuals and authorities for their unwavering support.

