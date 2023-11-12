New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the wife and family members of his former deputy Manish Sisodia at the residence of Minister Atishi and conveyed his Diwali greetings.

The wife of Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, is currently ailing.

Also Read | IMD Predicts Low-Pressure Area Likely To Form Over Southeast Bay of Bengal Around November 14.

Kejriwal also met AAP leader Sanjay Singh's family members at their residence in the national capital.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in the alleged excise policy scam on March 9, on Saturday came out of Tihar jail on a short furlough of six hours to meet his ailing wife. The Delhi Police brought the former deputy CM to meet his wife as permitted by the Rouse Avenue court on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Metro Suicide: Woman Ends Life After Jumping in Front of Train at Rajouri Garden Metro Station.

Sisodia met his wife at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is officially allocated to Delhi Minister Atishi currently. The same address was earlier allotted to Sisodia.

The police did not allow anyone else to meet Sisodia.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday allowed Sisodia to meet his wife after he sought permission from the court to meet her for five days.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed Sisodia's bail petition. His earlier bail applications were rejected by the Delhi High Court as well as the trial court. However, the high court in June granted him permission to meet his wife in custody.

Earlier, he was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case on February 26.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of MP Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case till November 24, 2023. A special judge also permitted the production of Sanjay Singh before the CJM Court at Amritsar, Punjab in a Defamation case on November 18, 2023.

The court directed the jail authorities to take him to Punjab on Rajdhani train in view of his health issue and changed weather and come back the same day.

The jail authorities have been also directed to make appropriate security arrangements. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)