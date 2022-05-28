New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): In a move to strengthen the party, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit Haryana on Sunday where he will hold a rally in Kurukshetra.

The Chief Minister will reach the rally which would be held in Brahm Sarover at around 12 noon and address the public at around 1 pm.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Four Cases of BA.4, Three of BA.5 Omicron Sub-Variants Detected For First Time.

Notably, the AAP is attempting to spread its wings to states other than Punjab after its emphatic win in the border state.

Recently last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Also Read | Jacqueline Fernandez Gets Court Permission To Attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)