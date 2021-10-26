New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple on Tuesday.

In a tweet by the party's official handle on Monday, it read, "AAP National Convenor and Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal will worship at the Hanuman Garhi Temple and Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya, tomorrow. Date: 26 October 2021, Time: 9:00 AM."

Earlier on Monday, Kejriwal joined the Maha Aarti on the holy bank of the river Sarayu, worshipped the Goddess and took her blessings.

"Had the privilege of attending Maa Saryu Aarti in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram," tweeted Kejriwal.

This development pours in just days before the festival of Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 3-4. In North India, the festival marks the homecoming of Lord Rama (along with Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshmana, and Lord Hanuman) to the city of Ayodhya after defeating the demon Ravana.

Further, this visit by Kejriwal comes just months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held in 2022. Notably, AAP will also contest the elections in the state. (ANI)

