Bengaluru, Nov 5 (PTI) As the heavy downpour inundated parts of Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said four State Disaster Response Teams would be set up and funds granted for long- and short-term plans to avoid flooding in the city.

The members of the 64 rescue teams would also be increased by recruiting more people from the home guard and civil defence, the Chief Minister said adding that desilting of stormwater drains during summer would be taken up.

"There is one Disaster Response Team in Bengaluru, which should be increased to four. The four teams will be raised with the help of State Disaster Response Fund and the Finance Department," Bommai said.

Soon after returning from Hubballi, the Chief Minister convened an emergency meeting of the officials following flooding in many parts of the city.

Many areas were inundated due to torrential rain in the IT capital of the country on Thursday. Vehicles were stuck in the water in Chamarajpet, and neighbouring areas.

Water gushed into many low-lying areas and trees came down crashing.

Noting that the rainy season has extended this year, the Chief Minister said the Meteorology Department has predicted rainy weather in the next four or five days.

Bommai said there are 64 rescue teams with 15 members each. The members would be increased to at least 30. Home guards and civil defence volunteers have to be added in these teams, he added.

While reviewing the reasons behind flooding in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said he came across the fact that there many clogged stormwater drains due to which water got stagnated.

"The old retaining walls of the stormwater drains are giving way. The total length of the SWD in Bengaluru is 842 km and a 389-km-long retaining wall has been built. We have taken up the construction of the rest of the work under the Nagarotthana scheme," Bommai said.

He directed the officials to also report to him on a monthly basis about the reason behind flooding and progress made to achieve the long- and short-term measures to end water-logging.

