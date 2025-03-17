Itanagar, Mar 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh minister Biyuram Wahge on Monday lauded the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) as frontline disseminators of health information, emphasising their critical role in promoting healthcare awareness, motivating villagers and ensuring access to essential medical services.

Speaking at the state ASHA convention here, the Health and Family Welfare minister acknowledged the challenges ASHA workers face in mobilising communities and urged them to remain committed to their noble cause. The event was organised by the state's National Health Mission (NHM).

Wahge called on all stakeholders to support efforts to improve the state's healthcare system and ensure wider access to medical benefits and services.

Recognising the best ASHA workers and facilitators from 26 districts, Wahge presented them with mementos and certificates as a token of appreciation for their dedicated services in strengthening grassroots healthcare.

He also encouraged everyone to utilise ‘Scan & Find', a digital indoor navigation system recently launched at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), to enhance accessibility within hospital premises.

Health and Family Welfare commissioner Pawn Kumar Sain commended ASHA workers for their pivotal role in healthcare delivery system, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

NHM Mission Director Marge Sora reiterated that ASHAs serve as the first point of contact for those seeking healthcare services.

He emphasised their role in bridging the gap between healthcare facilities and remote communities, often where medical access is limited.

The convention also featured presentations from Dr Dimong Padung, NHM nodal officer, who provided an overview of NHM's initiatives and Dr Gomi Basai, who introduced two newly launched software platforms ‘Scan & Find' and ‘Scan & Feedback', under a pilot programme at TRIHMS.

While ‘Scan & Find' helps patients navigate hospital departments and doctor chambers, ‘Scan & Feedback' enables them to submit complaints and suggestions, ensuring better healthcare service delivery. PTI UPL

