Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Ashok Chavan Admits to 'issues' Within Maha Vikas Aghadi, Blames Bureaucrats for 'rift'

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 10:57 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ashok Chavan Admits to 'issues' Within Maha Vikas Aghadi, Blames Bureaucrats for 'rift'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Admitting to 'issues' within the coalition government in Maharashtra, Congress leader Ashok Chavan blamed bureaucrats for creating a rift among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and added that his party will soon take up the matter with Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Yes there are some issues ( between MVA allies and Bureaucracy ) and we will discuss this with the Chief Minister. We are trying to meet the Chief Minister and then we will discuss all our issues with him in detail. We expect a meeting in the next two days," Chavan said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Imposter Booked For Theft of Ventilator From Banaras Hindu University's Trauma Centre.

Earlier, Congress state chief and minister Balasaheb Thorat also commented on the same and said, "We have some issues which will be resolved through dialogues among MVA partners but we want to say that Congress must be given its due in the decision-making process of the government."

On Saturday RPI leader Ramdas Athawale also advised the Congress to rethink about giving support to the Maharashtra government. "Congress is the party on whose support this government is functioning. If the party is not valued in the alliance then they should rethink about being the ruling alliance in the state." he had said. (ANI)

Also Read | 19 Year Old Ariel Levy is Managing NBA and NFL Players.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Balasaheb Thorat India Maharashtra Maharashtra government Mumbai Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister
You might also like
Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Viral

Somersault in Saree! Video of Woman Effortlessly Doing a Flip Jump in Air Goes Viral, Twitter Says, 'India's Got Talent!'
Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
News

Petrol and Diesel Prices in India Hiked For 8th Consecutive Day on June 14, 2020; Check Fuel Rates in Mumbai, Delhi and Other Metro Cities
Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Football

Udanta Singh Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About India’s Enigmatic Winger
Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Increase to 3,20,922 With Sharpest Single-Day Spike of 11,929; COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 9,195
Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Bollywood

Kirron Kher Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The Actress That Will Blow Your Minds
Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
News

Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator
Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
TV

Nikhil Chinappa Recalls 'Colourful Days' With Ayushmann Khurrana (View Post)
Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Football

Mallorca vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement