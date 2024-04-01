South Salmara Mankachar (Assam) [India], April 1 (ANI): A four-year-old died and at least two other people have gone missing after a country-made boat carrying 15 people capsized during a heavy storm in Brahmaputra River in Assam's South Salmara Mankachar district, an official said on Monday.

The boat was ferrying passengers from Sishumari Ghat to Nepur Alga when it capsized on Sunday.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team launched a search and rescue operation.

"The incident took place in the Nepurer Alga area of the district on Sunday evening. A child died while two others are still missing. Yesterday (Sunday) at around 6 pm we received information about the incident. A boat carrying 15 passengers capsized while it was on its way from Sishumari Ghat to Nepurer Alga," said Pranjal Sarmah Baruah, district circle officer.

"One child and a 60-year-old man are still missing and the SDRF team is engaged in a search and rescue operation and the NDRF team is also on the way," the district circle officer said.

Meanwhile, several houses were damaged, and trees and electric poles were uprooted in the Nagarbera area of Kamrup district in Assam following severe hailstorm.

Vehicular movement was also affected for hours as uprooted trees blocked roads in various parts of the district.

On March 31, the India Meteorological Department issued an 'Orange Alert' and forecast 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall at several places in Assam and Meghalaya. (ANI)

