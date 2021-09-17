Guwahati, Sept 17 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday undertook a mega vaccination drive to inoculate over seven lakh people to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Till Thursday, about. 1.69 crore people in the state had received their first dose and over 39.71 lakh beneficiaries had been fully vaccinated, a health official said.

The special focus will be on areas that have low coverage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a mega vaccination camp organised by the Marwari Sammelan and thanked the organisers for ''strengthening our resolve against COVID19''.

Sarma had appealed to the people to come out in large numbers for the vaccination drive on Friday.

The chief minister wished PM Modi on his birthday and offered prayers at a 'Namghar' (Vaishnav prayer hall) here for his good health,

"On your birthday Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Sri @narendramodi, I wish you good health and many more years of service to nation......Assam is forever blessed with your generosity and love. Your visionary leadership has given a new impetus to peace and prosperity in Assam, and the North East.'', the chief minister tweeted.

Sarma also offered prayers at Bangshi Gopal Namghar in West Boragaon area of Guwahati.

The chief minister said that the state government has decided to strengthen the infrastructure of the Namghar at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the BJP offered prayers at the Don Bosco Church and Bura Jame Masjid here for the Prime Minister's health and well-being.

The party has also decided to hold a 20-day programme titled 'Seva aur Samman' on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, a party spokesman said.

