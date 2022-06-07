Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): The temple management authority of Kamakhya temple announced on Monday that the annual Ambubachi Mela will begin on June 22.

The annual Ambubachi Mela was not celebrated at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati in a festive manner in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Kabindra Prasad Sarma, Doloi (head priest) of the historical temple said that after two years of COVID-19 gap the Ambubachi Mela will be observed this year in a festive manner.

"Pravritti of the Mela will be performed at 8-15 pm on June 22 and the main door of the temple will be closed from the Pravritti. The main door of the temple will remain close on June 23, 24 and 25 and only rituals will be performed. The door will be opened for devotees on June 26. In the last two years, the Ambubachi Mela was not observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are preparing to observe the mela this year," Kabindra Prasad Sarma said.

The temple management authority is worried after many new COVID-19 cases detected in few states of the country and discussed the matter with the state government and district administration.

Kabindra Prasad Sarma further said that they will follow COVID-19 protocols to observe the Ambubachi Mela this year.

The Ambubachi Mela is celebrated every year at Kamakhya temple and it is believed that Maa Kamakhya goes through her annual cycle of menstruation during this time stretch. (ANI)

