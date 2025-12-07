Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 7 (ANI): Assam also joined the rest of the nation in observing the Armed Forces Flag Day as Lok Bhavan, Assam, celebrated the day under the leadership of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at its premises in Guwahati on Sunday.

It may be noted that since 1949, December 7 has been observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on the borders to safeguard the country's honour.

On this occasion, Governor Acharya paid his rich homage to the valour and sacrifices of India's soldiers at a special ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

Addressing an assembly comprising Veer Naris, disabled soldiers, veterans, serving personnel and senior dignitaries on the occasion, Governor Acharya, paying his unparalleled gratitude to the brave hearts who laid down their lives in service to the nation, said that the day serves as a reminder of every citizen's duty to acknowledge the immense contributions made by the armed forces.

Honouring the spirit of sacrifice that defines the life of a soldier, the Governor emphasised that from guarding the borders in treacherous conditions to leading relief and rescue efforts during disasters, the armed forces remain the embodiment of courage, discipline and compassion.

He moreover said that the bravery of soldiers inspires the nation, their sacrifices humble all citizens, and their dedication ensures the safety of the country.

Reaffirming Assam's commitment to the welfare of veterans and their families, the Governor noted that the state is home to around 41,968 ex-servicemen, 10,361 Veer Naris. He acknowledged the continuous efforts of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare and the 21 District Sainik Welfare Offices, which are working around the year to support the veteran community.

During the programme, the Governor released a wall and table calendar showcasing the activities of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare and the welfare initiatives for the ex-servicemen community carried out by the Directorate.

Five veteran achievers from the state were also felicitated for their notable contributions.

A major highlight of the day was the launch of the visionary initiative 'Sainik Tujhe Salaam', under which Armed Forces veterans aged 90 and above, as well as Veer Naris and Veer Mothers across the state, will be honoured at their homes by the District Administration and Zila Sainik Welfare Offices every year on Armed Forces Flag Day.

The Governor expressed pride that Assam received special commendation from the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the National Conference in New Delhi on 29-30 September for exemplary efforts in ex-servicemen welfare.

He further elaborated on the Lok Bhavan's initiative, the 'Assam Governor Rashtriya Kritagyata aur Jagrrokta Yojana', which aims to inspire the youth by connecting them with the lives and experiences of soldiers through programmes organised in schools and colleges.

Appealing to the people of Assam to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, the Governor stated that though nothing can compensate for the sacrifices of the armed forces, generous contributions by the countrymen can assuage the hardships faced by the soldiers and their family members.

On the occasion, he exuded his confidence that the state will continue working tirelessly for the well-being of the soldiers and their next of kin. (ANI)

