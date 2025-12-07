Chamoli, December 7: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 125 major infrastructure projects across the country on Saturday. Among these, seven projects are located in Uttarakhand, with Chamoli district receiving the maximum benefit. Five important bridges in the Niti Pass border region were inaugurated virtually.

The inaugurated bridges include the Suraithota Bridge, Pangti Bridge, Gurkuti Bridge, Ghamashali Bridge, and Niti Bridge. With the construction of these bridges, the movement of soldiers and paramilitary forces deployed along the India-China border will now become smoother than before. Strengthened connectivity in these remote and sensitive border areas will significantly enhance security arrangements. Rajnath Singh Hints at Possibility of Sindh’s ‘Return’, Says ‘Civilisational Ties Stronger Than Borders’.

BRO's Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Major Vivek Soni, and Joshimath Block Chief Anoop Singh Negi were present at the inauguration program. Villagers and local public representatives described this initiative as a historic step toward the region's development. A wave of happiness was seen across dozens of villages in the frontier valley following the launch of these projects. Local residents said that completing these bridges will boost tourism in the region and create new employment opportunities for the local population.

Colonel Ankur Mahajan stated, "In the border region of Uttarakhand, in the Joshimath block, there are five important bridges that will enhance the mobility of our armed forces... It will also enhance the tourism sector and ease the movement of people... today is a very proud day for Joshimath." Block Chief Anoop Singh Negi emphasised that the BRO will continue to provide development projects, including more bridges, to the common people and underlined that these bridges are not meant only to bring development but also to act as a catalyst for the army movement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'CAA Gave Hindu Refugees the Rights They Deserved'.

"Today, 125 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...The Suraithota Bridge, Pangti Bridge, Gurkuti Bridge, Ghamashali Bridge, and Niti Bridge have been dedicated to the public. In the coming days, the BRO will complete other projects that are currently under construction. More bridges will be dedicated to the public in the future..." he said.

"This is not only essential for development but also contributes to national security, enabling the armed forces and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to reach border areas more quickly. The movement of heavy equipment will also become easier," he added. During the event, Colonel Ankur Mahajan also honoured ex-servicemen who have served in the border areas by presenting them with medals. The felicitation ceremony created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among the locals and former soldiers present at the venue. With the opening of these five bridges, Chamoli's border region is expected to witness a significant boost in strategic strength, connectivity, tourism, and overall economic activities.

