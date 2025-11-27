Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 27 (ANI): Assam Legislative Assembly passed 'Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025' on Thursday with strict punishment such as jail-term upto 10 years on second marriage.

Speaking at the assembly after the bill was tabled, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited the example of Turkiye to justify the need for the bill. He said that the bill is "not against Islam" and urged people to back the bill and be a "true muslim."

"Islam can't promote polygamy. If this bill passes, then you will get a chance to be a true Muslim. This bill is not against Islam. The true Islamic people will welcome this Act. Countries like Turkey have also banned Polygamy; there is an arbitration council in Pakistan...," Assam CM said.

The bill passed in the Assam Assembly prohibits and eliminates practices of polygamy and polygamous marriage in the state of Assam and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto.

The draft law will apply across the state, except in Sixth Schedule areas, and to the members of any Scheduled Tribe within the meaning of clause (25) of Article 366, read with Article 342 of the Constitution of India.

The bill proposed a 7-year imprisonment for any offenders for unlawful polygamy and a 10-year imprisonment for concealing a previous marriage.

Additionally, under the new act, compensation and legal protection will be provided for women in illegal marriages. An offender with repeated violence will face stricter penalties.

"The Gaonburah, Village Head, Quazi, parents or the legal guardians of the contracting party of the polygamous marriage, shall if, dishonestly or fraudulently hides, and intentionally takes part in the performance or solemnization of polygamous marriage, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to two years and shall be liable to a fine which may be extended upto Rs 1 lakh," said in the bill.

After the passing of the bill, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, said that the passing of the bill is "a strong stride towards justice for our NariShakti."

"Assam moves with resolve. Women's rights will not be compromised. Through the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill 2025, we secure legal protection, strict penalties and real accountability. A strong stride towards justice for our NariShakti." (ANI)

