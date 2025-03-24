Guwahati, Mar 24 (PTI) Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Monday forwarded BJP's application to the Ethics Committee regarding a viral audio clip in which a voice resembling that of CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar is allegedly heard asking for money from a person whose name matches that of a betel nut syndicate accused.

During Zero Hour, BJP MLA Manab Deka raised the issue and sought a motion against Talukdar for raising questions on the syndicate.

"He (Talukdar) had brought an adjournment motion on the syndicate. During discussion, he mentioned a few names as the prime accused of the betel nut syndicate. And now his audio tape of asking for money is out. This is not a small issue and the Speaker must take some action," Deka said.

In the purported audio clip, the voice resembling that of the MLA is heard asking a "heavy amount" from the other person in the telephonic call.

Reacting to the allegations, Talukdar said, "This clip has been generated using AI. This is not my voice. I will approach the court and seek an impartial probe."

"If anyone can prove that I had called that person, I will quit my political life," he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the matter has been raised in the House since the same accused individual had been named in Assembly discussions.

Expressing concern, Daimary forwarded the notice to the Ethics Committee for necessary action.

