Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday announced that it has decided to introduce the Assam Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Act to boost agricultural and livestock trade in the state.

The Cabinet also approved the provision of a two-wheeler to each meritorious student scoring 80% and above in the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination under the Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Award.

Additionally, the Assam Government will provide Rs 5 crore to support flood relief efforts in Himachal Pradesh, with Assam Minister Prasanta Phukan dispatched to Delhi to coordinate efforts.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the long-standing issue of caste certificates for the tea tribe and Adivasi communities has been amicably resolved after consultations with student organisations.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said he held a detailed discussion on September 7 with the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA) and the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA).

He added that the state government will soon release an official notification to give effect to the resolution.

"I had a detailed discussion on the issue of caste certificates with the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association and the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam on 7th September, 2025. I am glad to share that the matter has been amicably resolved. The Government will issue the appropriate notification at the earliest. I sincerely thank everyone for their cooperation," he wrote.

Earlier on September 6, the Assam CM had announced that the state had achieved a historic milestone by crossing the 8 lakh metric tonne (MT) mark in paddy procurement under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25.

The chief minister called it a "historic achievement" in the state's journey toward agricultural prosperity.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "I am proud to share that during KMS 2024-25, Assam has achieved a record milestone in paddy procurement under MSP. For the first time ever, Assam has crossed the 8 Lakh MT mark in paddy procurement a historic achievement in our journey of prosperity."

CM Sarma added that the state procured 6,97,802.74 MT of paddy in the first crop cycle and 1,04,757.98 MT in the second crop cycle till September 5, 2025. This brought the total procurement to 8,02,560.72 MT. (ANI)

