Guwahati, February 26: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam police has summoned Debabrata Saikia on Monday, Leader of Assam Congress Legislature Party for questioning in connection with a clash that took place during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Guwahati, officials said. The CID asked him to appear before the CID Police Station, Ulubari, in Guwahati on March 1.

Earlier, the CID summoned Congress MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar and another Assam Pradesh Congress leader Ramen Kumar Sharma on February 18 for questioning in connection with the case. A senior police official said that, the CID has issued a summons to Congress MLAs Debabrata Saikia, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, and another Congress leader Ramen Kumar Sharma in connection with the FIR/Case (no 55/2024) registered at Basistha police station on January 23 last under Section 120B, 143, 147, 283, 353, 332, 333, 188, 427 of IPC R/W Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 during the investigation. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Clash Erupts Between Police and Congress Workers in Assam's Guwahati (Watch Video)

Debabrata Saikia told ANI that, he has received the CID notice on Monday. "I have received the notice from the CID Under Section 41A CrPC. I will cooperate," Debabrata Saikia said. On January 23, a clash broke out in Guwahati when the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered into Guwahati and Congress workers broke police barricades in Guwahati in presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Asks Police to Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi for ‘Provoking Crowd’ and ‘Violating Agreed Guidelines’

Following the incident, a case (no-55/2024) was registered at Basistha Police Station relating to violations of various laws during the road event of the Indian National Congress and the case was transferred to CID Assam for a thorough and in-depth investigation through a SIT to be constituted by ADGP of CID Assam.

