As over 5,000 Congress workers attempted to enter Guwahati to continue the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, tension has seized the city's borders in Assam. A sizable number of state police officers are present to stop the Congress rally from entering Guwahati's roadways. Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his official X handle and said that he asked the local police to file a complaint against Gandhi for "provoking the crowd" and "unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines resulting in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati." Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Clash Erupts Between Police and Congress Workers in Assam's Guwahati (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Asks Police to Register Case Against Rahul Gandhi

These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such “naxalite tactics” are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your… https://t.co/G84Qhjpd8h — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)