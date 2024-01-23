Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 23 (ANI): After instructing Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking crowd", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of Rahul Gandhi making a speech as evidence for instigating crowd to commit violence.

In a post on 'X' Sarma shared a video in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying "There was a barricade; we tossed it aside" and wrote, "Evidence is emerging as to how Rahul Gandhi and Jitendra Singh instigated the mob to kill Assam Police personnel. Our soldiers are servants of the public, not of any royal family. Rest assured, the law will definitely reach you."

Rahul Gandhi is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and as the yatra was about to enter Guwahati city, Congress workers were stopped from entering the city and clashed with Assam Police.

Earlier in a post on social media platform X, chief minister Sarma said "Naxalite tactics" are alien to the Assam's culture.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such "Naxalite tactics" are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma said on X.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a gathering of students on the Assam-Meghalaya border and said, "they were being told not to have their imagination but to blindly obey the RSS and the country's leadership".

Gandhi, who addressed students outside the USTM University campus from atop his bus during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said that he was supposed to address the students at the university.

"The CM office in Assam called university authorities that he (Gandhi) must not be allowed to address university students. It was not important whether Rahul Gandhi came or didn't come, but what is important is that you are allowed to listen to anybody that you want to listen to," the Congress leader told the students.

"This was not taking place only in Assam. This is taking place in every single university, college and school in India. You are being told that you must blindly obey the RSS and the leadership of this country. You are being told that you should not have your imagination," he added. (ANI)

