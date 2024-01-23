Guwahati is tense as over 5,000 Congressmen attempted to enter the city to continue the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is being led by Rahul Gandhi. To stop the Congress rally from entering Guwahati's highways, a sizable detachment of state police is stationed there. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma even asked the police to register a complaint against Gandhi for ‘provoking the crowd’ for clashes that occurred between the Congress workers and Guwahati police on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference following the clashes and said, “Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra.” It is their intimidation tactics, though message of Nyay is reaching the people, he added.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Himanta Biswa Sarma

#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

