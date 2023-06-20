Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 20 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday inaugurated an Adarsha Vidyalaya at Rangmahal on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra.

At the same time, he inaugurated Rangmahal Higher Secondary School built in the same building on the same campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma termed the development a happy occasion as the state is witnessing a dedication of 18 Adarsha Vidyalayas under CBSE which will be imparting studies in the English language, and 19 Vidyalaya in tea garden areas that will be imparting instructions in the Assamese language.

He said that the inauguration of two schools in the same building one in CBSE and the other in SEBA at Rangmahal would encourage healthy competition on the campus.

On the occasion, he also paid rich tributes to those who played a crucial role in establishing Rangmahal Higher Secondary School which has been creating human resources in the area for quite some time.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that the government is taking steps to establish CBSE schools in the state, which will help students belonging to economically insolvent groups to study English in government schools.

He said that the government is working to set up Adarsha Vidyalaya in 126 Assembly Constituencies and the construction of 55 schools has been completed. The work for the remaining 71 is going on in full swing.

He said that these Adarsha Vidyalayas will have smart classrooms, with science laboratories, computer laboratories, library, etc. Moreover, these schools will be enabled with 'Project Child' which will enable mental development along with the physical development of the students.

The Chief Minister said that the government has taken steps to set up another Adarsha Vidyalaya at Changsari.

Moreover, the State government will take steps to revamp 2000 vernacular medium schools across the state with a financial outlay of Rs. 10 crores for each school.

Sarma also said that the development of North Guwahati has taken a different dimension with several development projects.

He said that once the under-construction Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra becomes operational, North Guwahati will assume greater importance.

Chief Minister Sarma on this occasion also distributed free textbooks to the students of Adarsha Vidyalaya. Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, MP Queen Oja, Adviser to Education, Government of Assam Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta were present on the occasion. (ANI)

