Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Diwali, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday lit a diya in Guwahati as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the countrymen to light a diya as a mark of respect and gratitude for the troops on the borders and COVID-19 frontline workers.

"This Diwali, let's share the happiness of the Festival of Lights with our soldiers, true guardians of the nation. On the call of PM Shri @narendramodi, lit a diya lamp, in respect of the bravehearts and prayed for their wellbeing," Sonowal wrote on Twitter.

This year Diwali is being celebrated amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many states have imposed full ban or allotted hours for the use of firecrackers. (ANI)

