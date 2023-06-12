Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 12 (ANI): A couple died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Assam's Kamrup district on Monday.

The incident took place in the Nagaldonga area near Bamunigaon in Kamrup district.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle With Five 'Tested' Promises.

The deceased persons were identified as Thuleswar Rabha (56 years old) and his wife Nilima Rabha (52 years old).

Dimpi Bora, DFO of Kamrup (West) Division told ANI that, the couple was killed by a wild elephant at the Nagaldonga area inside Bagaikhas Reserve Forest under Bamunigaon Range on Monday.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student's Death in Shivamogga.

"Following the incident police and forest officials rushed to the area and recovered the bodies. The bodies are under the custody of Boko police for sending to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem," Dimpi Bora said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)