Guwahati, Apr 2 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Tuesday said it has extended unconditional support to Congress nominee Gaurav Gogoi and Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi in the Lok Sabha elections despite absence of a seat-sharing pact among the parties.

Though the Congress, CPI(M) and the AJP are part of the 16-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) in the state, they have put up candidates individually barring one seat.

In a series of posts on X, CPI(M)'s Assam unit said they are extending unconditional support to the opposition candidates, who are contesting in the first phase, in order to defeat the BJP-led alliance.

"CPI(M) Assam has decided to extend its unconditional support to @lurinjtgogoi and @GauravGogoiAsm in Dibrugarh and Jorhat LSC respectively," it added.

In Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, CPI(M) shall jointly campaign with CPI for their candidate.

"While there is no seat sharing with @INCIndia till date, we shall nevertheless campaign for @GauravGogoiAsm in Jorhat. We however urge @INCIndia to rethink their decision regarding Barpeta LSC," CPI(M) Assam said.

The Congress nominated its state Seva Dal chief Deep Bayan from Barpeta, while the CPI(M) has named its lone MLA in the state Assembly Manoranjan Talukdar for the seat.

Another UOFA ally, Trinamool Congress also decided to contest from Barpeta and gave ticket to Abul Kalam Azad.

From the ruling front, BJP's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has nominated senior leader, and sitting Bongaigaon MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury to contest from Barpeta for the general elections.

"It is clear from the ground that the fight is going to be between AGP-BJP Candidate and @ManoTalukdar. Hence, @INCIndia should withdraw their candidate so that it is easier for the @_INDIAAlliance to win #Barpeta LSC," CPI(M) said.

In other constituencies in the first phase, the Left party will campaign against the ruling alliance and try to make the strongest antiBJP candidate win, it added.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress announced candidates for 13 seats. It has offered Dibrugarh seat to alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP).

From the ruling NDA, the BJP has named 11 candidates, AGP nominated two and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) declared one candidate.

