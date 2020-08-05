Guwahati, Aug 5 (PTI) Flood waters continued to recede in Assam, even as over 1.43 lakh people are still reeling under the deluge across 15 districts, an official bulletin said on Wednesday.

Goalpara district remained the worst-hit with more than 86,500 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon and Bongaigaon, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its daily flood report.

Till Tuesday, over 1.95 lakh people were hit by the calamity in the 15 districts, which also include Dhemaji, Biswanath, Baksa, Nalbari, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Kamrup, Nagaon, Jorhat and Sivasagar, it said.

At present, 270 villages are under water and 21,476.19 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides stood at 136.

Authorities are running 51 relief camps and distribution centres in six districts, where 3,105 people have taken shelter, the report said.

The mighty Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Dhubri town and Nimatighat in Jorhat district, it said, adding, erosion has been witnessed at different places of Udalguri and Sonitpur districts.

A total of seven camps out of the 223 at Kaziranga National Park and one out of the 40 at Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park have been affected by the deluge, ASDMA said.

Altogether 153 different animals have lost lives in the calamity so far, while 172 others were rescued at Kaziranga National Park, the bulletin said.

