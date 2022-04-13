Guwahati, Apr 13 (PTI) Four people were killed and six others critically injured when the SUV they were travelling in skidded and hit the railing of National Highway 27 in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Bheloguri, around 10 km from their destination in Doboka, when the driver of the SUV coming from Guwahati lost control over the vehicle and hit the railing of the four-lane highway, an officer said.

Four passengers died on the spot and the six others were admitted to a local hospital. Their condition is stated to be critical, he said.

Their identities are yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway, he added.

