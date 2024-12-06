Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the celebrations of the annual Raising Day of All India Civil Defence and Home Guards at Central Training Institute (Civil Defence and Home Guards), at Panikhaiti in Guwahati on Friday.

During the event, Governor Acharya highlighted the crucial role of Civil Defence and Home Guard units in protecting the society during challenging times.

Extending his greetings to all belonging to Civil Defence and Home Guards, the Governor outlined their importance as a vital link in the administrative system, particularly in emergency situations and disaster management.

"The personnel of Civil Defence and Home Guards always stand tall in rendering their services in protecting the nation and its people, demonstrating exceptional efficiency, hard work, and unwavering determination. The personnel of Civil Defence and Home Guards are always known for their profound commitment which goes beyond in maintaining security, peace, and dealing with disasters both man-made and artificial," the Governor said.

Considering the country's geographical diversity and climatic challenges, the Governor hailed the promptness and efficiency of the forces belonging to Civil Defence and Home Guards in disaster management and mitigating the impacts of disaster.

The Governor on the occasion specifically highlighted the Civil Defence and Home Guards in global recognition for their courage and rapid response during various emergencies.

Showering his words of praise and gratitude on the Prime Minister, the Governor said that Prime Minister Modi has always been very sensitive to the countrymen's safety and security and therefore, lent government interventions towards innovation, research and strengthening the ecosystem for defence and disaster management.

The Governor also praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for empowering a modern training system at the Central Training Institute, Panikhaiti which provides comprehensive training in industrial safety, disaster management, and emerging technologies.

The Assam Governor also expressed his happiness over the increasing participation of women in civil defence and home guard units. Governor Acharya moreover said that considering the readiness and keenness of the women in embracing latest technological innovations, he said that they will prove worthy and bring laurels to the state and nation in handling the country's defence requirements.

Governor Acharya also said that the celebrations of the annual raising day serves as a powerful reminder of the invaluable service provided by civil defence and home guard personnel in safeguarding the communities and supporting the citizens during times of crisis.

Director General of Police GP Singh, Director General Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards Harmeet Singh, Additional Chief Secretary Home & Political Ajay Tewari and a host of other dignitaries were also present in the program. (ANI)

