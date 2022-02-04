Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 4 (ANI): Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi said that Hindutva is a word that connotes not only India's cultural diversity but also a civilization that is more than six thousand years old.

Launching the book 'The Hindutva Paradigm- Integral Humanism and the Quest for a Non-Western World View' in Guwahati on Thursday, the Assam Governor said the book written by BJP leader Ram Madhav touches a variety of issues that concern people.

He also said that the contents of the book would benefit the nation and the world.

"Hindutva is a word that connotes not only India's cultural diversity but also a civilization that is more than six thousand years old and covers a sweep of history which is unparalleled in the world," the governor said.

He also said that 'The Hindutva Paradigm', is an earnest attempt on the part of the writer to introduce a century-old Hindutva philosophy to the wider audience both nationally and internationally.

"Through his projections of a "non-western worldview" of the idea, concept and philosophy of the Hindutva, Ram Madhav has invariably succeeded to draw the attention of the intellectual community across the world to integral humanism, integral economic vision, nationalism and cultural integration which are the tenets of Indian philosophy," he added.

Mukhi also said that the philosophy of India teaches everybody to be affectionate, cooperative and completely dedicated to the cause of the nation and its people which according to him is the greatness of Hinduism.

The Assam Governor further said that the book is a repository of rich and new information and added that it would, "also be a guiding light for the younger generation to know the essence of India and contribute towards building a new and vibrant nation based on the strong edifice of the resourceful past of the country."

Governor Mukhi also said that the philosophy propagated by every chapter of the book is encouraging and inspirational which can well be the answer and way out to make India a Viswa Guru. (ANI)

