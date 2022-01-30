Cachar (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced to construct an integrated SDO(C) office and a stadium at a cost of Rs 37 crore during his visit to Assam's Lakhipur town.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote "Happy to announce Rs 25 crore for constructing an integrated SDO(C) office and Rs 12 crore for a stadium during my visit to Lakhipur."

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23: Budget Session to Start From Monday, Check Full Schedule.

"A GNM nursing institute will also be set up and a science stream introduced at Nehru College, while the government hospital will be upgraded to a 100-bed Civil Hospital," he said in a tweet.

The Chief Minister who was present at the inauguration of Shaheed Nandachand RCC bridge over river Chiri on Sibpur-Lakhipur road in Cachar said that ensuring proper connectivity is one of the state government's topmost priorities.

Also Read | ‘Bulli Bai’ App Case: Delhi Court Rejects Bail Plea of Main Accused Neeraj Bishnoi.

"Ensuring proper connectivity is one of our topmost priorities. I was happy to be present at the inauguration of the balance work of Shaheed Nandachand RCC bridge over river Chiri on Sibpur-Lakhipur road in Cachar, which was stuck for a long time due to the expiry of the contractor," Sarma tweeted.

"To be completed within the stipulated time for the benefit of all, the project will include approach road and protection work under RIDF XXVII of NABARD, apart from the balance work of the main bridge. We will also install a statue of Shaheed Nandachand near the bridge," he tweeted subsequently. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)