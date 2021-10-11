Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday extended financial assistance to the state's mobile theatre groups that had been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mobile theatre groups, which are popular in Assam, travel from place to place with actors and support staff and perform in makeshift halls.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each to the producers of 17 mobile theatre groups at a programme here, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said during the last two years, the mobile theatre groups have been badly hit by the pandemic as no plays could be performed during this period in the state.

As a result, producers of the groups incurred heavy losses and the people associated with the industry had to face tremendous challenges, he added.

With the pandemic situation easing a bit, the state government allowed the mobile theatre groups to stage plays maintaining COVID-19 protocol from last week, the chief minister said.

Besides the financial assistance handed to the producers on Monday, the state government during 2020-21 had provided financial assistance to the tune of Rs 50,000 to 974 people associated with mobile theatre groups, he added.

Sarma said mobile theatre is a rich heritage of the state that enriches the cultural mosaic of Assam and to keep the mobile theatre industry vibrant, there is a need to make joint efforts by the government and the theatre groups.

