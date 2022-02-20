Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): In a move to end the drug menace in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the Assam government is handing over a few drug cases to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Addressing the reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister said, "Assam government is handing over a few drug cases to NCB so that they can establish forward and backward linkages that are not in our jurisdiction. We hope that Assam becomes a role model after five years."

The move to hand over large unsolved drugs cases to the central agency finds its origin in a letter written to top state government authorities by NCB director general (DG) Satya Narayan Pradhan in November 2021, stating that states should consider sending cases, having inter-state or international ramifications, to it in order to take the investigation to a logical conclusion.

Earlier on September 24, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal formally launched the 'Free Drugs Scheme' for 651 tea garden hospitals of the state at a National Health Mission programme. (ANI)

