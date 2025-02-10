Guwahati, February 10: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Guwahati Police has registered an FIR against prominent content creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and others, for allegedly promoting obscenity and and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'

Taking to social media, the Assam chief minister stated, "Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani 2. Shri Jaspreet Singh 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia 5. Shri Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ' India's Got Latent'. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Abusive Language Row: Complaint Filed Against Ranveer Allahbadia Aka YouTuber ‘BeerBiceps’, Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija Over ‘Obscene’ Remarks About Women’s Private Parts.

"Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read witb Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 . Investigation is currently underway," added the statement.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Influencers Association general secretary Neelkant Bakshi has strongly condemned comments of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, on a reality comedy show terming them "disgustingly vulgar" and "beyond any shreds of decency". In a post on X, Neelkant Bakshi said he is disturbed over the comments and Allahbadia has "shown his true colors". Rebel Kid in 'India's Got Latent': Who Is Apoorva Mukhija? Know Controversy Surrounding Content Creator's Vulgar Comments Along With Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina's Show (Watch Video).

"A social media influencer, @BeerBicepsGuy has shown his true colors by his disgustingly vulgar comments on a comedy show which is popular on Social Media, in the garb of freedom of speech. This is beyond any shreds of decency.

As the general secretary of Bhartiya Influencers Association, I am disturbed and strongly condemn his comments," Bakshi said.

The "offensive" remarks of Allahbadia, during the YouTube episode of the show 'India's got Latent' have drawn widespread criticism. Following the outrage, Allahbadia on Monday apologized for his " remarks, terming them "inappropriate" and "insensitive". Allahbadia shared a one-minute video on his X account apologising for his comments on the show. "I shouldn't have said what I said on India's got latent. I'm sorry," he wrote.

A formal complaint was filed against Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show 'India's Got Latent' after controversial and offensive remarks made on the show.

