We often come across viral videos of content creators and influencers that gain traction for various reasons. Sometimes, they become popular for being trendy or engaging, while at other times, they go viral for being offensive or cringeworthy. The latest video from standup comedian Samay Raina’s controversial show India’s Got Latent is going viral online for all the wrong reasons. The show featured popular podcaster, YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, who asks a contestant the question, ‘would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life, or would you join in once and stop it forever?’ He has been facing backlash for his offensive question. However, another panellist, Apoorva Mukhija, aka the Rebel Kid, is also under fire for her crass remarks and offensive jokes on the show. What is the controversy all about? Let’s learn more. Apoorva Mukhija Aka ‘The Rebel Kid’ Confronts Hecklers at Under 25 Summit at DTU: ‘Main Bhi Delhi Se Hun,’ Influencer’s Fiery Showdown Goes Viral (Watch Videos).

Who Is Apoorva Mukhija Aka the Rebel Kid?

Apoorva Mukhija, also known as the Rebel Kid or Kaleshi Aurat, is a popular content creator and influencer. She boasts millions of followers on her social media handles and channels. Her content revolves around fashion, lifestyle, travel, and beauty. She regularly shares lip-syncing and dance videos too. In addition, she has collaborated with over 60 brands, including OnePlus, Google, Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, Meta, and more. Apoorva became popular for her engaging and fun reels she posted during the COVID pandemic. From there, she rose to prominence and today has even ventured into acting with gigs in web series. Recently, she even called out hecklers at the Delhi Technological University where she visited as a speaker.

Apoorva Mukhija’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

While Ranveer has been facing backlash for his offensive remarks on the show, netizens are questioning why Apoorva’s comments are going unnoticed. Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. On the show, she made an offensive joke where she asked a contestant, ‘Have you ever seen a vagina after coming out of your mother?’ This statement has sparked an outrage, with many asking, why is only Ranveer facing backlash? People are now calling her out as well, saying that her comments and so-called jokes were equally inappropriate, vulgar and offensive. Many believe she tried to pass the joke off as dark humour but instead it comes across as cringeworthy. In the now viral video, we see the audience applauding for her and celebrating after her joke. BeerBiceps Controversy Video: Ranveer Allahbadia's 'Watch Your Parents Have Sex, or…' Viral Remark on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' Show Draws Massive Criticism, Internet Wants YouTuber Cancelled!

This Is Disrespectful!

When you support vulgar comedy in the name of dark joke then you are inviting "no respect" culture in our society. Apurva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid literally got the sh!ttiest upbringing and Samay Raina panel clapping for that dumb joke made it more cringe#indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/JD9YkFLlF4 — Bruce Wayne (@_Bruce__007) February 9, 2025

Toxic!

Calling filth and perversion 'humor' doesn’t make it any less toxic. People like Ranveer Allahbadiya, Samay Raina and so called 'Rebel Kid' are rotting society from within!#RanveerAllahbadia #samayraina#rebelkidpic.twitter.com/VIhvksIgD3 — Seema Choudhary (@Seems3r) February 9, 2025

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Backlash

Why just troll Ranveer Allahbadia, the rebel kid AKA Apoorva Makhija deserves more! Samay Raina's India's Got Latent is 💩 pic.twitter.com/PrwYSB6zIN — Netaji Nonsense (@Netajinonsense1) February 9, 2025

Not Funny!

People who follow creators like "rebel kid" or urf apoorva and idolise them as the best "storytellers." Then they should definitely improve their taste; Storytelling is way more than talking about alcohol, relationships, sex, and all. — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) February 9, 2025

While today’s generation may find such remarks amusing, as is seen in the clapping and hooting, after the comments were made, it is important to call out such people who crack such offensive jokes in the name of humour. Even though the show has faced controversy in the past, its latest episode has sparked outrage due to the several inappropriate jokes and comments made.

