Dispur (Assam) [India], July 15 (ANI): Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal held a special review meeting with executive engineers from various circles of the state at Dispur office on Tuesday, to assess the overall functioning of the Irrigation Department.

In the meeting, Minister Singhal thoroughly reviewed key aspects of the department's activities, including project implementation and inter-structural issues, and took stock of the status. He directed the department to repair non-functional irrigation schemes and prepare proposals for new schemes wherever necessary in different districts of the state.

The minister also held detailed discussions on filling up vacant posts in the department through internal promotions. In addition, he instructed the concerned officials to prepare reports on all incomplete or ongoing works and submit the report within the next seven days.

The issue of Irrigation Department staff posted in District Commissioner and Co-District Commissioner offices was also discussed during the meeting.

To accelerate the pace of work under various circle-level schemes, the minister issued specific directives. He also reviewed legal matters concerning the department and instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive list of all pending legal cases at the division and circle level.

Guardian officers of various districts have been directed to visit their respective districts and submit detailed reports accordingly.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department, F.M. Chiddiki; Director Khagen Chandra Nath; and executive engineers representing various irrigation circles across Assam. (ANI)

