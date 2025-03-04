Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 4 (ANI): In a joint operation, the teams of Assam Excise Department and Meghalaya Excise Department busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit and seized a large quantity of liquor and other items, officials said.

Sailendra Pandey, an official of Assam Excise department told ANI that on March 2, an information was received from a secret source that a truck bearing registration number of Assam departed from an illegal liquor manufacturing unit situated at Barapani, Meghalaya towards Assam via GS Road.

Also Read | Mira-Bhayandar Allotted New Sub-RTO With City Code MH-58, Check Full List of RTO Codes in Maharashtra.

Pandey said, "Acting on a tip-off, a team of Kamrup Metro Excise Department intercepted the truck at Khanapara and conducted a search operation and recovered about 10000 labels of Mc Dowels No. 1 Luxury Whiskey which were then seized. The driver of the truck was apprehended."

"Upon interrogation, the driver admitted that there is an illegal liquor manufacturing unit located at Barapani, Meghalaya. Thereafter, a joint search operation was carried out by Assam Excise and Meghalaya Excise team at the said illegal liquor manufacturing unit and seized various articles," he added.

Also Read | Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Approves 5 Pilot Project for Using Hydrogen Buses and Trucks To Boost National Green Hydrogen Mission.

The team seized more than 3000 cases of IMFL, Blending Vats, ENA vats, Rotary capping machine, Production line, Labels of different brands of IMFL, Flavouring agents, Colouring agents, Empty bottles of different brands, Holograms of Assam and Meghalaya.

"The case has been handed over to Meghalaya Excise team," said Sailendra Pandey.

The Assam Excise team was led by Debajit Nath, Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup Metro, Inspector of Excise Arif Ahmed, Inspector of Excise Moloy Sameer Dutta.

Jitu Doley, Commissioner of Excise, Assam hailed the efforts of the excise team of Kamrup Metro, stating, "Excellent job team Kamrup Metro. Debajit Nath, Superintendent of Excise Kamrup Metro's effort has been appreciated and this should work as a motivation for others as well. We have to continue the fight against the culprits of the state and the enemy of the nation. This is an action against not only blocking the revenue leakage, but also stopping consumption of spurious liquor in the state. We are working and have started strong operations against any kind of illegal trade of liquor." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)