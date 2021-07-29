Silchar (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Amidst the ongoing border tensions between Assam and Mizoram, the Ministry of Home Affairs is working to find a middle ground to resolve the issue, said Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) official on Thursday.

"There is an improvement in the situation. Both Assam and Mizoram governments are in talks. Soon peace will be attained on the border. Currently, CRPF personnel are deployed in the border areas. Ministry of Home Affairs is working to find a middle ground," Shahnawaz Khan, DIG, CRPF Silchar told ANI.

Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday alleged that the Mizoram government has not removed its police from the disputed site and hoped that talks pave the way for a solution.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Singhal said, "The Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered CRPF to be deployed, we have given our post to CRPF but Mizoram government has still not removed its people from the post, which is sad. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the dispute can be resolved by talks."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Assam Ripun Bora has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an all-party meeting along with the stakeholders to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram.

In the letter, Bora, former Assam Congress chief, said that the border disputes of Assam-Mizoram have arrived at a "volatile" stage.

He further stated if the tension is not removed immediately with a "positive political response" to the matters related to the border disputes, the situation in both the "States may go from bad to worst with its adverse impact in other north-eastern States".

"As you know 6 Assam police personnel have lost their lives and more than 50 injured in Mizo Police firing and both the forces of Assam and Mizoram are still in retaliating mood in the border," he said.

Meanwhile, requesting the Centre to intervene in the border dispute with Assam, the Mizoram government on Wednesday said miscreants from Assam had removed railway tracks and blocked National Highway (NH) 306 disrupting transportation to the state.

Mizoram Home Secretary Pu Lalnunmawia Chuaungo requested the Centre to take necessary action for the immediate removal of the blockade to ensure resumption of the movement of goods and passengers to Mizoram.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday had met Assam chief secretary Jishnu Baruah and Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as part of the Centre's effort to de-escalate the border conflict.

On Monday, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total number of policemen killed to six. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)