Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Assam Police on Wednesday formally launched the "Special Cells for Women and Community Approach" in 10 districts of Assam.

The said cell was launched by the Assam Director general of police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for the police stations, each in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Kamrup (Rural), Karbi Anglong, Cachar, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

Also Read | Telangana: 'Guilty Will Not Be Spared in Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case', Says State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) which signed an MoU with the Assam Government represented by the Assam Police, Home Department and Department of Social Welfare will be manning these Special Cells through Social Workers, Counsellors and State Coordinators.

The department has selected experienced and trained Councilors by imparting them specialized training. The Special Cells will create space for violated women to receive emotional and social support through quality psychological, social and legal services from professional full-time social workers, within the criminal justice system (CJS) framework.

Also Read | New Delhi: CBI Arrests Sub-Inspector Mayank Yadav in Bribery Case.

The needs and concerns of the survivors of violence are addressed within a facilitative environment as these Special Cells will operate from Sadar Police Stations in the said districts.

The TISS has further collaborated with US Agency for International Development's MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership: India-Yash led by Jhpiego and Child in Need Institute (CINI) to operate these special cells for two years. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Mahanta assured that Assam Police is determined to fight the Crimes against Women and Children and are effectively combating gender-based violence.

He also stressed the need for a multidisciplinary approach to tackle this menace, "police, NGOs, Social Welfare Department and Home Department and other stakeholders need to work together to address the issue," he said.

The meeting was also attended by the A.Y.V. Krishna, Additional DGP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID); M.C. Sahu, Principal Secretary of Social Welfare Department; Diganta Barah, Commissioner and Secretary of Home, Political, Information and Public Relations Department; Aarthi Chandrasekhar, the Programme Coordinator of Resource Centre for Interventions on Violence against Women (RCI-VAW) TISS; Nayan Chakravarty, Chief of Party USAID's MOMENTUM Country and Global Leadership in India; Yash from JHPIEGO; Meghendra Banerjee, the Chief of Programme in Child In Need Institute (CINI) and other dignitaries.

The ADGP Krishna will coordinate the Special Cells and officials from the Home Department, Social Welfare Department, TISS, JHPIEGO and CINI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)